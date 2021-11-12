Helen A. Miller, 93, of Hutchinson, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be held on one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

Tags