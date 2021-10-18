Helen M. Bonderson, 75, of Winthrop, wife of John, passed away Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at Ridgeview Sibley Medical Center in Arlington. Funeral Service is 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop, with interment in Bernadotte Lutheran Cemetery, Bernadotte Township, Nicollet County. Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at Peace Lutheran Church in Winthrop, and will continue one hour prior to the service. Arrangements are with Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop.

Tags