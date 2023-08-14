Henrietta M. Blazinski, 85, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 13, at her home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

