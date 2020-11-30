Herbert Schultz, 96, of Willmar, formerly Cosmos, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home in Willmar. A private family funeral service is at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, Renville County. A drive-thru public visitation is 11 a.m. to noon Thursday, Dec. 3, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brookfield Township, Renville County. Herbert will be taken to his final resting place by horse-drawn hearse to the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. A public graveside service is 1 p.m. at the Peace Lutheran Cemetery in Cosmos. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

