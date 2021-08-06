Homer “Sonny” Barrick Jr., 83, of Litchfield, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Litchfield Eagle’s Club in Litchfield. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
