Homer “Sonny” Barrick Jr., 83, of Litchfield, passed away Monday, Dec. 13, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A celebration of life will be 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 14, at the Litchfield Eagle’s Club in Litchfield. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

