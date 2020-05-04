Immanuel Duesterhoeft, 97, of Hutchinson passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A private family service and interment will be held. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
