Inez Neiger, 96, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 23, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service all at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

