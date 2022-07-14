Irene M. Vorbeck, 93, of Hutchinson passed away on Thursday, July 14, 2022, at GlenFields Living with Care in Glencoe. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
