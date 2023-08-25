Irene E. Yerks, 89, of Silver Lake, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

