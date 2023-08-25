Irene E. Yerks, 89, of Silver Lake, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 19, at Cedar Crest Estate in Silver Lake. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Marc Bolan could be 'catty and snipey' with rival and friend David Bowie, according to Tony Visconti
- Kevin Jansick, 37
- Ryan Redmann, 48
- TOWN BALL: Huskies top Fairmont in State Class C Tournament opener
- Dennis Getz, 67
- Setting the bar higher: Hutchinson man earns strong man world title
- Hutchinson native makes an unexpected journey from tennis to pickleball
- Richard Gross, 81
- Dale Patten
- John Nichols, 86