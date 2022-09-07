Isaac J. Buboltz, 29, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fort Myers. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Riverside Church in Hutchinson, with interment in Swedlanda Lutheran Cemetery in Palmyra Township. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
