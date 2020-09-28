Ivan Larson, 90, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at Woodstone Senior Living in Hutchinson. Arrangements are pending with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson Main Street construction update: Sept. 25
- Ethan Bah, 18
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Dr. Corinne (Cory) Dille Davis, 70
- High school football, volleyball returning to fall
- Elks Gun Show is a one-stop shop for sportsmen and collectors
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- Ethan Bah, 18
- Senior Trump campaign advisor John Pence visits Hutchinson
- Roger "Rocky" Lambert, 67