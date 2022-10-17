Jacki Nyman DiGregorio, daughter of Darrel and Geri Nyman, wife of Robert, died at her home of cancer on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Per Jacki's request there will not be a service. Jacki was preceded in death by her father; her son Alex; and her husband Robert - this all happened in a span of 16 months. Jacki could not bear any more and wished to join them. Jacki died from cancer, but more so of a broken heart.

