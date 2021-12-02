Jacqueline "Jackie" H. Bomstad, 60, of Atwater, passed away Monday Nov. 22, at the Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield following a brief battle with cancer. A Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, at the Atwater United Methodist Church. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment at Union Cemetery will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Peterson Brothers Atwater Funeral Home. petersonbrothers.com
