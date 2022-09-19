James J. Blommer, 80, of Hutchinson passed away Aug. 11 at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
