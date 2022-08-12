James J. Blommer, 80, of Hutchinson passed away on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital in St. Louis Park. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022 at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in St. Anastasia Catholic Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.