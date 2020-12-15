James L. Helmbrecht, 79, of Waite Park, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, at his home in Waite Park. No service will be held. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- New Hutchinson Mall store encourages shoppers to act their age ... or don't
- 'No' vote ends city interest in State Theatre
- Glencoe boy is home after fighting rare, dangerous condition caused by COVID-19
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Todd M Sieben, 42
- Minnesota lawmakers approve $217M COVID relief package for businesses; unemployment help, too
- Daniel Davis, 51
- Carriage rides concept receives Litchfield City Council approval
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office