James A. Mortensen, 86, of Buffalo Lake, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Buffalo Lake Healthcare Center in Buffalo Lake. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos, with interment in the church cemetery. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
