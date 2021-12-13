James T. Mross Sr., 86, of Glencoe, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Dec. 8, 2021. Private interment was Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in the St. Mary Cemetery in Waverly. Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano.
