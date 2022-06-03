Jan Grimsgard, 85, of Litchfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at Litchfield (Ripley) Cemetery in Litchfield. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
Most Popular
Articles
- Congratulations HHS graduating class of 2022!
- Missing student found dead
- Arianna Vos, 19
- Roland Kirsch, 56
- Ray Liotta’s family plan to fly his body home to the US by private jet
- GOLF: Litchfield's Kaity Kusler, Sam Tipka earn trips to state
- McLeod County Fair entry will be free
- Gift helps provide ingredients for success in Litchfield Middle School
- UPDATED: Hutchinson teen killed in wrong-way crash
- Michael Ziemer, 59