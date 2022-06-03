Jan Grimsgard, 85, of Litchfield, passed away on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Memorial service will be at 3 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with interment at Litchfield (Ripley) Cemetery in Litchfield. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.

