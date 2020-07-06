Jane D. Quade, 77, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, June 29, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is 11 a.m-1 p.m. Wednesday, July 15, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson with a private family interment to follow in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. The family invites everyone to the luncheon at the Crow River Golf Club immediately following the gathering.

