Jane T. Heitz, wife of Duane, 88, of Hutchinson, passed away on Aug. 14, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday Aug. 26, at St. Anastasia Catholic Church in Hutchinson with interment in Saint John’s Abbey Cemetery in Collegeville. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Online guest book available at www.hantge.com.