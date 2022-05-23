Jane Phyllis Nelson, 90, of Pelican Rapids, formerly of Litchfield, died Friday at Essentia Health in Fargo, North Dakota. A memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Johnson Funeral Home in Dassel.
Most Popular
Articles
- WWE responds after Sasha Banks and Naomi 'walk out' of Raw
- Barrick Charity Golf Classic has raised $26,000 for mental health awareness
- Nude protester storms red carpet at Cannes Film Festival
- Lena Icenhower Pease, 56
- Harry Styles says he “had a wonderful experience being directed” his girlfriend Olivia Wilde
- Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley confirm romance after years of rumours
- Rebel Wilson claims she was harassed by male co-star
- Pearl Jam cancel tour
- Connie Koenig
- Emma Heming Willis: Caring for Bruce has taken its toll on my mental health