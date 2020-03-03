Jane Redmann, 76, of Hutchinson, formerly rural Stewart, passed away Sunday, March 1, at Prairie Senior Cottages in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, March 6, at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Center in Winthrop with interment in the Winthrop Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Arrangements are with the Dalin-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Winthrop.

Tags

Recommended for you