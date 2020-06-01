Janice M. Hlavka, 76, of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are requested but not required. Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

