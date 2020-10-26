Janice Tifft, 95, of Glencoe passed away Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at Grand Meadows Senior Living in Glencoe. Private family services will be at a later date. Arrangements are with Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
Most Popular
Articles
- Hutchinson police unclaimed property approved for sale
- Park Elementary renovation project taking shape
- Paula Ann Schlangen, 50
- Free food distribution Oct. 29 in Winsted
- Virtual Highway 212 open house available through Oct. 30
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Sheriff's Office
- Two injured in crash on State Highway 15, south of Hutchinson
- Developer considering downtown Hutchinson apartment construction
- Amy A. Hahn, 53
- One killed, another critically injured in Meeker County construction accident