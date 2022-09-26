Janine E. Skelton, 61, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, formerly of Hutchinson, passed away on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Memorial service will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at Dobrtatz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at the funeral chapel.
