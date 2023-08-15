Jean "Jeanne" Cassens, wife of Bryce, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.

