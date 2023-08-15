Jean "Jeanne" Cassens, wife of Bryce, 79, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Aug. 14, at her home in Hutchinson. Funeral service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, and will continue one hour prior to the service at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- Minnezona melds shared dreams, as well as regional flavors
- Civil War spy mystery unravels at G.A.R. Hall in Litchfield
- Drew Barrymore keeps daughters’ iPads locked in her safe: ‘They only come out for special occasions!’
- Robin Haas, 67
- Dale Daak, 78
- David Johnson, 76
- Teacher, mother, wife, daughter, aunt and sister
- Merlin Nygaard, 81
- Display celebrates 100 years of Meeker County 4-H
- Let the stinking begin: Garlic festival brings its smell of success to Hutchinson