Jeanette E. Hesser, 89, of Cosmos, passed away Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at the N.C. Little Memorial Hospice in Edina. Funeral service is 3 p.m. Thursday, April 22, at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos with interment in the church cemetery. Visitation is two hours prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church in Cosmos. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector.

