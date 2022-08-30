Jeffrey “Jeff” Stamer, 58, husband of Robin, of Hutchinson, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at his home in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at the Jeff Stamer Farm, 80810 State Hwy 4 in Hector, with interment in Bird Island City Cemetery in Bird Island. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., two hours prior to the service at the Jeff Stamer Farm. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
