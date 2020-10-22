Jeremy J. Meyer, 45, of Hutchinson, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Grace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment following in the Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson and will continue 9:00 a.m. Saturday, one hour prior to the service, at the church.

