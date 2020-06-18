April 16, 2020
Jerold P. Dick, 71, of Grove City, died on April 16 at Hennepin Health Care in Minneapolis. A come and go gathering in his memory will be from 1-4 p.m. July 11 at the family farm. Address to the farm is 56618 300th Street Grove City.
