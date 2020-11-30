Jerome “Jerry” Ewert Jr., 69, of Stewart passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in Fernando Township. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Lake Marion Ballroom could host wedding parties once more
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Attorney's Office
- Meeker County will restrict access to facilities due to COVID-19 surge
- 67 Hutchinson businesses, nonprofits received CARES Act loans
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- Looking Back at Hutchinson history
- Dassel man arrested following armed standoff
- McLeod County cases have doubled as hospitalizations increased
- Swan's Cafe plans free-will Thanksgiving dinners
- MORE TO THE STORY: McLeod County's wake for 'John Barleycorn'