Jerome “Jerry” Ewert Jr., 69, of Stewart passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Stewart, with interment in St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in Fernando Township. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at St. Boniface Catholic Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

