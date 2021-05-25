Jerome R. LaPlante, 84, of Stewart, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at St. Cloud Hospital. Celebration of is 11 a.m. Friday, June 4, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
