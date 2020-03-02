Jerry Carlson, 85, of Hutchinson passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be held on Friday, March 6, at 11:00 a.m. at Christ the King Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be held Thursday, March 5, from 4-7:00 p.m. (Location to be determined by Monday afternoon.) Arrangements are with the Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

