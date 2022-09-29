Please join the family of Jim and Honey (Carol) Thompson in celebrating and honoring these two amazing lives, so well lived from 2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 at Theodore Wirth Chalet, 1301 Theodore Wirth Parkway in Golden Valley. The Rev. Kurt Kalland will begin at 3 p.m. followed by food, stories and love. Please RSVP at your earliest convenience to Cody at: codym195@yahoo.com or 406-261-8968.

Tags