Jinny L. Block, 43, of Shakopee, formerly Hutchinson, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Hutchinson Health Hospital. Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 31, at St. John’s Church in Hassan Valley Township, Hutchinson, with interment in the church cemetery at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be 4-8 p.m., Tuesday, March 30, and will continue one hour prior to the service all at church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
