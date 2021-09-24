Joan H. Davis, 73, of Hutchinson, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service at the funeral chapel.
