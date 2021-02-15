Joan M. Bradley, 83, wife of John, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, at Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Due to COVID, a luncheon will be not be held. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

Tags