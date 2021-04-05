Joan M. Saunier, 89, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Elysian Senior Homes in Chanhassen. Graveside Service is 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, at Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
