Joan Marlene Streeter, 81, of Hassan Valley Township, McLeod County, passed away Sunday, April 16, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, April 23, at the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe. Arrangements are with the Johnson-McBride Funeral Chapel in Glencoe.
