JoAnn “Jo” Black, 86, of Hutchinson passed away Monday, March 2, at her home in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, March 21, Bethlehem United Methodist Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

