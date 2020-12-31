Joann Jessen, 84, of Hutchinson passed away Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson, with interment in Hauges Cemetery in rural Bergen, Jackson County, at a later date. Gathering of family and friends is one hour prior to the service, all at Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed.
