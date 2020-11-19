JoAnn M. Nygaard, 76, of Litchfield, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Centracare- St. Cloud Hospital. Private family graveside service will be held at Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Arrangements are with the Hantge Funeral Chapel in Darwin.
