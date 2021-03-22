Joanne M. Olesen, 86, of Hutchinson, passed away Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. Funeral service is 1 p.m. Friday, March 26, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment following in Ripley Cemetery in Litchfield. Visitation is one hour prior to the service, all at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
