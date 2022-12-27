Joe K. Langenbau, 58, of Hutchinson, passed away on Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, at Hutchinson Health in Hutchinson. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson, with interment at a later date. Gathering of family and friends will be from 9-11 a.m., two hours prior to the service at Faith Lutheran Church in Hutchinson. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

