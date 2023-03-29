Joel E. Gilbert, 61, of Grove City, died on Sunday March 26, at his home in Grove City. A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Friday March 31, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grove City. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service at church.
