John A. Schwarze, 71, of Hutchinson, husband of Annette, passed away Thursday, April 9, at Harmony River Living Center in Hutchinson. A private family graveside service will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- McLeod County has second confirmed COVID-19 case
- First COVID-19 case confirmed in McLeod County
- Meeker County has second confirmed COVID-19 case
- Kayaker rescued from Greenleaf Lake
- House passes bill with first responders benefits
- PUBLIC RECORD: Hutchinson Police Services
- MORE TO THE STORY: The day McLeod County refugees swarmed Carver
- State predicts significant COVID-19 impact in McLeod County
- PUBLIC RECORD: McLeod County Sheriff's Office
- Carreen Pierson uses her sewing skills to help health care workers