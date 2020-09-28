John Bernhagen, 86, husband of “Letty,” of Hutchinson passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, at his home in Hutchinson. Memorial service is 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in Oakland Cemetery in Hutchinson. Gathering of family and friends is 4-8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, and one hour prior to the service at the church. Masks and social distancing are required. Please see oslhutch.com for live streaming of the memorial service. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
