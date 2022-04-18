John B. Bradley, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.
Most Popular
Articles
- Dancing Like the Stars raises $141,488 for suicide prevention and mental health
- Stacie Eastvold, 48
- Amanda Bynes releases a rap song with her fiance
- Gerald Grunewaldt
- Sharon Anderson, 68
- PUBLIC RECORD: Marriages and dissolutions
- Dale Gratz, 78
- Brian Horstmann, 52
- Litchfield band director David Ceasar plans to leave at end of summer marching season
- Dorothy Skappel, 96