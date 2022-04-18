John B. Bradley, 91, of Hutchinson, passed away on Sunday, April 17, 2022, at Meeker Manor Rehabilitation Center in Litchfield. Memorial Service will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, 2022, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hutchinson with interment in the church cemetery. Gathering of family and friends will be one hour prior to the service at Peace Lutheran Church. Arrangements are with Dobratz-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hutchinson.

