John R. Burgstahler, 93, of Stewart, passed away on Friday, March 5, 2022, in Gilbert, Arizona. Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Zion United Methodist Church in Buffalo Lake, with interment in Zion Evangelical Cemetery, Preston Lake Township, Buffalo Lake. Gathering of family and friends will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Arrangements by Hughes-Hantge Funeral Chapel in Hector. Please visit www.hantge.com for all updated service information.
